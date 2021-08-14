Paparazzi (PAZZI) Reaches One Day Volume of $102.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.06 or 0.00878336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00105159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043935 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

