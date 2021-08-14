Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Short Interest Update

Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS PGNT opened at $5.70 on Friday. Paragon Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.50.
About Paragon Technologies
