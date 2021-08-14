Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Short Interest Update

Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS PGNT opened at $5.70 on Friday. Paragon Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.50.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments business activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers various productivity enhancing material handling solutions, including complete order fulfillment, assembly, product advancing systems, subsystem technologies, software, and services for automated material handling and order processing applications.

