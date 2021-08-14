Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $293.00 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

