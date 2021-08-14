ParkinGo One Day Volume Reaches $514.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $514.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,659.67 or 0.99958907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00032089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00080326 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001017 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013605 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

