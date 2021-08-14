Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$37.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$32.18 and a 52 week high of C$45.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.40.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

