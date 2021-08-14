Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 252.9% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PARNF stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25. Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

Get Parnell Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is a veterinary pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercializing animal health solutions. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal-U.S., Production Animal-Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.