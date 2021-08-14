Patientory (PTOY) Price Down 6% This Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Patientory has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $5,972.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.83 or 0.00883024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00103871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044483 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

PTOY is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

