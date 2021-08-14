Patientory (PTOY) Price Hits $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $7,408.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00058160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00877452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00106921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043988 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

