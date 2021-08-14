Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Klyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.