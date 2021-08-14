Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Position Lessened by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,178 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Patrick Industries worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $23,989,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $10,455,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $9,830,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,481,000 after buying an additional 111,466 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after buying an additional 104,568 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PATK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,622,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $86.56 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.69.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

