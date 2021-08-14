Patron Market Capitalization Reaches $2.57 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Patron has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $3,691.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.95 or 0.00877401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00105190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043983 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

