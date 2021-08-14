PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

PAVM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAVmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

PAVmed stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 5,234,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.31. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that PAVmed will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

