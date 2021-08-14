PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.
PAVM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAVmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
PAVmed stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 5,234,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.31. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PAVmed
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).
