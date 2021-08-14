PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a growth of 256.9% from the July 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.2 days.

PXGYF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,648. PAX Global Technology has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

