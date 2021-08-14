Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $938.59 million and approximately $99.18 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00027243 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00033092 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 938,681,396 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

