PAYCENT Market Cap Reaches $141,483.73 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $141,483.73 and approximately $46.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.93 or 0.00873323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00106390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043903 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.