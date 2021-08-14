Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Paycom Software worth $51,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $463.73 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $475.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.24. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.24, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

