Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after buying an additional 165,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 140.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,067,000 after purchasing an additional 104,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $463.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 186.24, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $475.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

