PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.9% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,267. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

