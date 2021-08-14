PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,721,000 after buying an additional 721,274 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Insiders have sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.91. 4,086,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,267. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

