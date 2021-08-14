PayPie (PPP) Price Tops $0.0236 on Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, PayPie has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $285.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PayPie

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

