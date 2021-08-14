Paytomat (PTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,042.48

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $31,042.48 and $9.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00136787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00156578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.80 or 0.99792020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.00875226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

