PCHAIN Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

