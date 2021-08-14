PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stake Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of PDF Solutions worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 27.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $780.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.47.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDFS. Northland Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PDF Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

