Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.98. 8,953,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,021,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $478.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

