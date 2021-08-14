Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.08. 32,257,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.88. The company has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.