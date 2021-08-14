PEAKDEFI Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $98.93 million and $786,406.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00876499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00101087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043658 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 783,802,005 coins and its circulating supply is 338,478,992 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.