Peanut Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $144,001.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Peanut has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $144,001.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.72 or 0.00877813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00100752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043880 BTC.

About Peanut

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,290,293 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

