Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pearson plc (LON:PSON)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 804.20 ($10.51). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 784.40 ($10.25), with a volume of 781,867 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSON. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 704.17 ($9.20).

Get Pearson alerts:

The company has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 831.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

About Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.