Peculium (PCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $288,280.00

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Peculium has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peculium has a market cap of $4.08 million and $288,280.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peculium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00058307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.72 or 0.00882943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00101270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Peculium Profile

PCL is a coin. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,325,377 coins. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peculium is peculium.io . The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

