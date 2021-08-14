Pendle Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $257,101.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $18.26 million and $257,101.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00136661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00155128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.01 or 0.99814395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00869840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,899,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.