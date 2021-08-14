Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 19.39 ($0.25). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.30 ($0.24), with a volume of 6,239,755 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDG. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Pendragon from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 27 ($0.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Pendragon in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Pendragon alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.09. The stock has a market cap of £255.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.