Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,315 ($17.18). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,309 ($17.10), with a volume of 522,124 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,202.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) dividend. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 5th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other Pennon Group news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total transaction of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

