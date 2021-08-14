Peony (PNY) Trading Up 30.7% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $17.37 million and approximately $78,938.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 18,064,731 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars.

