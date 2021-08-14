pEOS Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $5.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00135132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00153588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,163.75 or 0.99756546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00875451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

