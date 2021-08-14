PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lifted by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.6% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $156.52. 2,108,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

