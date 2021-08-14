PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 380,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after acquiring an additional 60,744 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $156.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

