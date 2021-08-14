PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lessened by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after buying an additional 477,978 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after buying an additional 1,364,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,855,000 after buying an additional 89,538 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.52. 2,108,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

