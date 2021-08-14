Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Up 211.1% in July

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $6.91 on Friday. Perma-Pipe International has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

