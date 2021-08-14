Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €185.45 ($218.18). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €184.85 ($217.47), with a volume of 284,819 shares traded.

RI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €194.58 ($228.92).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €183.26.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.