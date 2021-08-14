Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.06.

A number of analysts have commented on PDRDY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

