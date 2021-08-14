Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.32. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 168,500 shares traded.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

