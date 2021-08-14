Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the July 15th total of 241,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMNXF remained flat at $$1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

