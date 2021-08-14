Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PAIC opened at $10.02 on Friday. Petra Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Petra Acquisition by 1,103.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

