Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 104.52 ($1.37). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 104.10 ($1.36), with a volume of 722,885 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95. The company has a market capitalization of £360.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

In related news, insider Matthias Bichsel bought 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £4,990.92 ($6,520.67).

Petrofac Company Profile (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.