Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Down 80.8% in July

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,419,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PQEFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 3,343,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.