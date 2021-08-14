Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

PEYUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0328 per share. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

