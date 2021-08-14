Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,053,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,667,410. The firm has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

