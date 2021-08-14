Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,858 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $48.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

