Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

