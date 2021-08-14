PGGM Investments Acquires 29,028 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,028 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

